Dananeer recreates viral version of her own ‘pawri’ video

The pawri Dananeer started a year ago is not over yet. Influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s viral pawri was revived this week after its recreation by a girl went viral. The video travelled far and wide across social media and amused a number of people, including the original pawri girl Dananeer.

“This girl has outdone me,” wrote Dananeer, sharing a recreation of her own video. “Best version of pawri horai hai so far.”

Dananeer is starring in the drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan, which features an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Syra Yousuf, Ramsha Khan, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa.