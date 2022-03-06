Bella shows off her diamond-studded tooth amid Paris getaway

Bella Hadid made heads turn with her latest look as she flaunted her flashy tooth adornment while walking around Paris with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The supermodel, 25, was spotted strolling the streets of the city while in town for Fashion Week on Friday. Amid all, she showed off her diamond-studded tooth and since then fans cannot resist discussing the looks of a diva.

Bella rocked a ’90s-inspired ensemble while taking in the sights of the City of Love, wearing a cobalt blue quarter-zip sweatshirt over a white collared shirt, a plaid midi-length pencil skirt, white socks that hit a few inches above the ankle and black sneakers.

The model wore her long locks pulled back into two braided pigtails and completed her looks with a small white purse, hoop earrings and rectangular glasses.

While she’s no stranger to gracing the runways of some of the biggest designers and labels in fashion, Bella has seemingly been on every major runway over the past month, walking in the Off-White show honouring late fashion designer Virgil Abloh earlier this week. Truly she is a sight for sore eyes!