Putin warns of ‘wider’ war from a no-fly zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday warned the West of a wider war if a no-fly zone is set up, as his forces resumed an offensive against a key Ukrainian city where a planned evacuation of residents failed to take place over security fears. With his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky criticising NATO for ruling out a no-fly zone for fear of sparking nuclear conflict, Putin spoke of “colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world”, if such a zone was set up. “Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country,” Putin said. For Zelensky, on day 10 of the invasion, under an escalating bombardment that has flattened more and more infrastructure and sent nearly 1.4 million civilians fleeing for their lives, the Western military alliance’s “no” to a no-fly zone had essentially given “the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages”. The strategic city of Mariupol proudly resisted Moscow-backed rebels during a 2014 conflict, but the Azoz sea port has for days been without electricity, food and water in the dead of winter and people began gathering for the evacuation. After Russia’s defence ministry declared the ceasefire — to open a humanitarian corridor out of the war’s fiercest battles — officials said the city’s 450,000-strong population could begin to leave by bus and private cars.

However city officials then called a delay in the evacuation, saying: “The Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both Mariupol itself and its environs, and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed.”

Russia later announced the assault was back on.

“Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the ceasefire, offensive actions have been resumed,” at 1500 GMT a Russian defence ministry spokesman said.

The siege came as more Russian forces inched closer to the capital.

The western edge of Kyiv bears witness to a human tragedy whose scale grows ever greater as Russia’s assault becomes more determined and indiscriminate.

Working class towns such as Bucha and Irpin are in the line of fire and air raids on Friday broke many people’s resolve to stay.

“Warplanes. They are bombing residential areas — schools, churches, big buildings, everything,” said accountant Natalia Dydenko said after a quick glance back at the destruction she left behind.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in assaults on the northern town Chernihiv. Those remaining live among the town’s ruins and in craters.