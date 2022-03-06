PTI brought destruction in name of ‘change’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that due to the “flawed policies” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, the terrorist incidents across the country are on the rise again. “The fire of terrorism has flared up again due to the ‘selected prime minister’ bomb blasts have taken place in Balochistan and Peshawar,” he said while addressing the party’s anti-government long march in Okara on Saturday. The PPP chairman said the incidents of terrorism have increased during the tenure of PTI-led government and added that the PPP had thwarted terror designs during its stint in power at the Centre from 2008-13. He vowed to continue fighting against the menace of extremism and terrorism in future as well. Bilawal said the incumbent regime has “destroyed” the country’s economy which he said has forced the farmers to buy fertiliser from black market at the higher prices. He said that everyone including youth of the country knew that the “selected government” has brought “destruction” in the country. “If you ask any youngster, he will tell you that this ‘selected’ has brought destruction in the name of change. I am young as well and understands the issues of the country’s youth,” he added. Responding to Bilawal’s tirade, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi predicted that PPP-led government in Sindh had become weak and it could collapse any time. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Qureshi said as a veteran politician he was seeing “cloud of change” hanging over Sindh and added he would have put off the long march to Islamabad if he was in Bilawal’s position. He said that no outsider could improve the lives of the people of Sindh. “Some people have filled their coffers of but the condition of common man has not changed. No one can come from outside and change the condition of people [of Sindh].”













