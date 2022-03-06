Fazl, Nawaz ‘satisfied’ with opp number game

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday expressed satisfaction on the opposition’s numbers to secure the no-confidence motion against the PTI government, a private TV channel reported. The opposition leaders held discussions to move the no-trust motion during a telephonic conversation, the TV channel reported. According to the report, Fazl briefed Nawaz on the opposition’s progress and the two leaders agreed to oust the incumbent government. On the other hand, PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah said that the opposition will submit the no-confidence motion at the end of PPP’s long march against the current government. Following the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the MNA arrived in the federal capital. He also said that the National Assembly is requisitioned at the end of the march, adding that “around 12-13 MNAs have made their decision to oust the PTI-led government” as they cannot bear the failures of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Last month, the opposition had announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government. Since the announcement, the opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party. Three main opposition leaders Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman, and Shahbaz Sharif have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion. On the other hand, the government has downplayed the moves and has maintained that opposition would fail.













