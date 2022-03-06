PM to embark on Europe tour soon

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon embark on a Europe tour.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore with Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad said that Pakistan’s position on the Ukraine-Russia crisis is clear, “We prefer de-escalation and diplomacy over military solutions.” The tour holds special importance amid ongoing differences between the two sides following the statement of European Union envoys on Pakistan’s stance on the Ukraine war. Terming it against “diplomatic norms”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the harsh stance against Pakistan was not appropriate.

Earlier this week, the envoys of 22 countries, including EU member states, had jointly called on Pakistan to support a resolution in the UNGA condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In relation to the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad claimed that “low confidence is visible on the face of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.”

According to the minister, the Opposition will soon be humiliated and will have “nowhere to hide their faces.” He further added that no-confidence appears to be the Opposition’s lost child, and that “their confidence level is down,” adding that Fazl’s face “reveals everything.” The minister highlighted that 72 hours have passed while the Opposition on Wednesday said that a no-confidence motion will be presented in 48 hours.