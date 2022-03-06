Country passing through a ‘critical phase’: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the country is passing through a critical phase and keeping in view the changes, taking place in the region, there is a need to display more unity and solidarity.

In a statement issued here, he said the opposition parties were busy in blame-game and political point-scoring as they have nothing to do with the people’s problems, adding that those who were trying to spread anarchy and chaos did not care for the national interest. Usman Buzdar said that those who were trying to gain political mileage by spreading chaos and anarchy should regain their senses and understand that fulfillment of their agenda would be tantamount to enmity with the country.

He said that the power-hungry opposition was trying to satiate its appetite by putting the national interests at stake. The nation would never forgive the negative behaviour of the opposition and they would have to answer for their acts of de-tracking the economy. He said that the elements working against the national interest must be stopped by unity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government had been taking historic steps to promote sports activities in the province as a record budget was also allocated for the sports department. He was chairing a meeting at the CM Office to review the initiatives taken for the promotion of sports in the province.

The meeting also reviewed Insaf Sports Card to provide stipend to the players. Usman Buzdar directed the meeting to submit their final recommendations and proposals for the issuance of the Insaf Sports Card at the earliest. He said that steps would be taken to encourage the players.

The CM said the number of sports facilities in the province had been increased from 300 to 618 during the three and a half years. Usman Buzdar said that the budget of the Sports department had also been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 7.34 billion. He said that there were only 300 sports facilities available in the past.

The incumbent government has doubled these sports facilities in a short span of time. He said that 1400 new grounds were being setup in rural areas of the province out of which 150 new grounds have been completed whereas 350 more new grounds will be completed in the current financial year.

He said that sports complexes were being set up in 40 tehsils while sports complexes have been completed in 14 tehsils. He said that 100 gyms will also be set up in Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that for the first time in the history, a high-performance center of hockey was being set up at Nishtar Park and work has also been started on the projects of the Squash Complex and Table Tanis Arenas. These projects were kept pending for the last 30 years, he said adding that work has also been started for setting up boxing club and shooting gallery.