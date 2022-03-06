PAF-USAF exercise comes to an end

The joint exercise by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and US Air Force (USAF), Falcon Talon was culminated at an operational air base on Thursday which was witnessed by Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel), Pakistan Air Force Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood along with the United States Chargé d’affaires in Pakistan, Angela Aggeler. The exercise started on Feb 26, 2022 with the deployment of USAF fighter jets at an operational base, said a PAF media release on Saturday. The exercise was aimed at Interoperability in complex Air Operations in realistic contemporary scenarios. Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, Air Marshal Zahid congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise.

He also appreciated the air and ground crew for smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise. He added that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that this exercise would certainly enable both the air forces to learn from mutual experiences in addition to promoting inter-operational capability.