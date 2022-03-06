PM’s former aide Nadeem Afzal Chan set to rejoin PPP

In a major blow ahead of the no-trust motion, former spokesperson of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, has decided to part ways with the ruling PTI and rejoin his former party PPP, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. The TV channel reported that Chan will meet PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the party’s rally in Lahore where he will announce his decision to rejoin the PPP’s ranks. Chan had resigned as PM Imran Khan’s spokesperson in January of last year over differences with the PTI government. According to the report, one of the major reasons behind Chan quitting his office was PM Imran Khan’s almost week-long delay in visiting the Machh massacre victims’ families who were demanding justice by staging a protest in freezing temperatures on Quetta’s Western Bypass. Before his resignation, Chan had maintained a low profile for some time and was not seen defending either the premier or the PTI government. Chan is returning to the PPP’s fold after close to five years. He had joined the PTI in April 2018.













