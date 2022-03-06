Khawar reviews spring festival arrangements

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar visited the ongoing Spring Festival at Jillani Park to review the administrative arrangements of festival as well as that of the park. He also rode hot air balloon at Jillani Park. Hassan Khawar termed the arrangements of festival as satisfactory, and while praising the management, said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority was doing its best as per the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Hasaan Khawar said that the administration of PHA Lahore has always tried to bring about innovative ideas to entertain the people. Hot air balloon is a testimony of this commitment to innovation, which offers a spectacular view of Jillani Park and the city, SACM maintained. He said that this festival has ample opportunities for amusement and entertainment, while representing culture of all the four provinces. Chairman PHA Syed Yasir Gillani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan also accompanied Hasaan Khawar during the visit.