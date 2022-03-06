HEC hosts consortium of nine universities to identify online courses

The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Higher Education Development Programme (HEDP) hosted a consortium of nine universities at LUMS to identify high-quality asynchronous online courses as part of the new undergraduate core curriculum for the country.

The purpose of offering nationwide online courses is to ensure all students across the country have access to the highest quality of foundational education. PakistanEdX has been selected as formal name for this national platform, a press release said.

HEC PakistanEdx platform is developed by the same organization which has been a major developer for several international learning platforms like MIT/Harvard’s edX, University of California San Diego, EdX, and Wikimedia. The technology built by this firm has already served over 55 million students worldwide.

HEC will use the same technology to increase access to quality education and make it available for far-flung areas of Pakistan.

The platform will be complemented by HEC’s Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) which is expanding quality internet access to all universities and affiliating colleges. These initiatives are particularly important for provinces like Balochistan, interior Sindh, newly merged districts of KP and far-Punjab.