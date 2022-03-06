Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom struggle reaffirmed

A meeting of the refugees’ representatives todeliberate upon the deteriorating situation in IIOJK was organized under theaegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, today. The participants of the meeting reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve tocontinue the struggle for freedom from Indian yoke till complete success.Speakers on the occasion strongly condemned India’s actions to convertMuslim majority into a minority in IIOJK and called for a free, fair andimpartial referendum in Jammu and Kashmir to allow the Kashmiris to decidetheir fate by themselves. The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Raja Zakheer Khan, AliMuhammad Butt, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, HafizBilal Ahmad Farooqi, Shuja-ul-Haq, Faujdar Butt, Iqbal Yaseen, Chaudhry ShahWali, Maqsood Kayani, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Molvi Shabbir Ahmed, Lal Din Awan,Abdul Hameed Lone, Haji Rangeel Butt, Raja Mohammad Irshad, Mohammad AshrafButt, Gulzaman Tantrey, Mohammad Ismail Khan, Mohammad Bashir Khan, MohammadMaqsood Kayani, Usman Ali Hashim, Chaudhry Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Ismailand others attended the meeting.













