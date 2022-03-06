‘Agencies to trace out perpetrators of Koocha Risaldar tragedy’

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the perpetrators of Koocha Risaldar suicide explosion would be traced out to dealt them with iron hand and bring them to justice. Speaking during a press briefing here in Civil Secretariat on Saturday, he said they have pledged protection of the lives and properties of the people and they will not be detracted from it. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ijaz Khan was also present on the occasion.

Regarding police security, he said that CCTV cameras show that no negligence is committed by the police personnel and their martyrdom is ample proof of it. Therefore, leveling unjustified allegations is not correct. The CM’s aide said that security agencies have exhibited their professional skills and reached to the facilitators of perpetrators and would be unveiled before the nation within next 48 hours.