Misbehavior of Bilawal’s guards with journalists condemned

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Saturday termed act of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s security guards harassing journalists of Multan including President of Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum and a female reporter as a deplorable.

In a statement issued here, Nadeem Qureshi said it was attack on freedom of press. Preventing journalists from performing their professional duties was undemocratic act and the incident was highly condemnable. He said that PPP leadership should apologize to local journalists.