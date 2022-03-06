Schemes launched to empower the unprivileged: Samina Alvi

First Lady, Begum Samina Arif Alvi said that the government had initiated various schemes to empower vulnerable and unprivileged sect of society especially women and differently abled persons in the country. She expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of “13 Ladies Fund Women’s Award for Pakistan 2022” organised by Dawood Global Foundation here at Sindh Governor House on Saturday.

The Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) has launched to provide the cheap loans to Youth of Pakistan especially women and they can start their business easily, she added. Appreciating Ladies Fund and its team, she told that it has done the tremendous job in empowering the women as it has created various opportunities whether it is health or education sector.

She further mentioned that as many as 21 differently abled girls had been trained and laptops had been provided to them in Multan, adding that they became happy for training and other supports.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that under Kamyab Jawan Program, about 15000 women had availed the facility of loan and the Youth including women could get the loans under this scheme to start their businesses.

He further added that they were serving the people in the country without any discrimination on basis of color, religion, sect etc. and they had distributed rations among all people in country.

On the occasion, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir informed that various steps had been taken to increase the financial inclusion of women in the country.

Highlighting the steps taken by SBP for this purpose, he told that by 2023, about 20 million bank accounts of women would be opened and by 2024, the strength of women employees in banking sector would be increased up to 20%.

Besides, the Asan account can be opened easily on self-declaration, he added, telling that three banks had launched app to open account with acceptance remote bio-metric, he articulated.

Session to raise awareness among diabetics’ patients held: The number of diabetic patients in Pakistan has exceeded 35 million; one out of every five people in the country suffers from diabetes, said experts during a daylong session that was jointly organized by Gaju Khan Medical College (GKMC) and Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) here Saturday.

The session was held at the auditorium hall of GKMC that was attended by Board of Management member of PES, Dr. Arshad Hussain, Dean GMKN, Prof. Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman, Medical Director Bacha Khan Medical College, Dr. Shahid Nisar and other specialist doctors.

The objective of the session was to raise awareness among diabetics’ patients for taking special care of sugar level and diet in daily life and especially during Ramadan.

In order to avoid overeating in Ramadan, the PES has also published a booklet in this regard with the help of which diabetics can adjust their diet during the days of Ramadan. PES is trying to control diabetes; in this regard they are organizing awareness sessions in different districts of the province.