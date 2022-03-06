59th DHA National Badminton Championship enters final stage

The DHA 59th National Badminton Championship 2022 reached the final stages as the semi-final of different categories in the event were decided at the Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, DHA Lahore on Saturday. The result of the semi-finals are as following: Men Singles Semi Final: Murad Ali (KP) beat M Ali Larosh (Wapda) by 21-16, 18-21, 25-23; Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) beat Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-7. Women Singles Semi Final: Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Alja Tariq (Balochistan) by 21-14, 21-7, Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) beat Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-8.













