NEPRA Super League Season 5 held at Islamabad

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday to encourage a healthy lifestyle, social interaction and general well-being at work arranged 5th Edition of the NEPRA Super League, an inter-departmental tape ball cricket tournament.

The NEPRA arranged outdoor activities for its employees and their families from time to time for healthy life style, said a news release.Apart from the cricket league, a family gala and a number of fun activities were also arranged for NEPRA female employees and families of the employees; in-which all participated with immense enthusiasm.

NEPRA Super league is a regular feature of NEPRA and its 5th Season was inaugurated by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi and Member NEPRA, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh along-with DG (Admin/HR), Naweed Illahi Shaikh at 9:30 am in a colorful and graceful ceremony. The following four (04) teams participated in the league: i) NEPRA Sultans, ii) NEPRA United, iii) NEPRA Gladiators and iv) NEPRA Qalandars. Speaking at the inaugural session, Tauseef H. Farooqi and Rafique A. Shaikh highlighted the importance of such healthy and stress-free activities so that NEPRA employees and their families spend quality together.

All the participating teams played with immense sportsmanship and ultimate enthusiasm. The final was played between NEPRA Sultans and NEPRA United; which NEPRA United led by Mubashar Jalal Bhatii won after a tough fight. Tauseef H. Farooqi and Rafique Ahmad Sheikh distributed the trophies, awards and appreciation certificates amongst the teams and outstanding participants including family members of the employees, mentors and members of the organizing committee.