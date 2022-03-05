Security put on high alert in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana put security on high alert after the tragic incident in Peshawar.

He directed the police officers of all four districts to ensure stringent security arrangements in their respective districts, says a news release issued here on Saturday.

He said that the security of sensitive places, educational institutions, worship places and markets must be enhanced.

The RPO was also directed to conduct a search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations to maintain law and order in the region.

He said that Sargodha police were always striving to protect the lives and property of people.