Muslera returns to Uruguay squad for World Cup qualifiers

MONTEVIDEO: Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has returned to Uruguay’s squad for decisive World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Chile, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has not played at any level since tearing the medial collateral ligament of his left knee in December but has resumed training in recent days.

As expected, Celeste manager Diego Alonso included Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, and Atletico Mineiro defender Diego Godin in his provisional 45-man squad.

Uruguay will meet Peru in Montevideo on March 24 and Chile in Santiago five days later, their final fixtures of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) qualifying campaign.

The Celeste is currently fourth in the 10-team CONMEBOL zone standings with 22 points from 16 games.