Farkasova wins first gold of 2022 Winter Paralympics

YANQING, Beijing: Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia grabbed the first gold medal of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games here on Saturday, bringing her collection of Paralympic golds to ten.

Farkasova clocked a winning time of one minute and 19.50 seconds at the women’s downhill vision impaired race, followed by Zhu Daqing of China in 1:21.75. British skier Millie Knight came in third in 1:23.20.

This is the tenth gold Farkasova won at the Winter Paralympics.

“I am very happy; it is my 10th Paralympic gold medal. I had some problems in my knees the last four years, so I am very happy to be here and to be racing,” said the 36-year-old racer.

Farkasova had overcome a knee injury she sustained three years ago at the world championships before coming to the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

“I had three operations and it was very hard for me, very painful. But now I am back. I am first and it feels very good,” she said.

There were six golds up for grabs at the first day’s Alpine skiing downhill races.