COVID-19: Pakistan logs 769 new cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours

On Saturday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 796 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After the addition of 10 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 30,258 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,513,503.

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 positivity count declined to 2.10 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 842.

However, as of yesterday, 1,831 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,453,496.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 29,749.

On the other, 569,737 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,455 in Punjab, 216,812 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,583 in Islamabad, 35,363 in Balochistan, 43,094 in Azad Kashmir and 11,559 in Gilgit-Baltistan.