Fawad emphasise for collective efforts to address root cause ‘extremism’ behind terrorist activities 

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday underlined the need for making collective efforts to address the root cause behind the terrorist activities taking place in the country, which was extremism.

In a tweet, the minister said ‘the biggest reason behind terrorism is extremism’ that the enemy used as a weapon against the country. Fawad deplored that the tendencies of extremism took birth when the pulpit (a place at mosques from where Ulema and religious scholars deliver sermons), school and police station failed to play their due role in society.

دہشت گردی کے پیچھے سب سے بڑی وجہ شدت پسندی ہے، شدت پسندی کو دشمن ہتھیار بنالیتا ہے،شدت پسندی منبر،سکول اور تھانہ کے کردار ادا نہ کرنے کا نتیجہ ہے ریاست کے شدت پسندی کیخلاف بڑے اقدامات کرنے میں پارلیمان اور عدلیہ کا تعاون ناگزیر ہے ہمیں اقدام کرنے ہوں گے اس کیلئے اتفاق رائے چاہئیے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2022

He stressed the cooperation of parliament and judiciary in taking major steps against extremism in the state, declaring it ‘inevitable.’ “We will have to take (the required) measures, for which consensus is required.”