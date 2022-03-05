UN leaders strongly condemned ‘horrific’ bomb attack at Peshawar mosque

UNITED NATIONS: UN leaders have strongly condemned Friday’s “horrific” bomb attack at a mosque in Peshawar in which 56 people were killed and hundreds of others injured, and they called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

In a tweet, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that houses of worship should be havens, not targets.

The UN chief’s tweet was also read out at the regular noon briefing by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Earlier, Guterres also telephoned Pakistan UN Ambassador, Munir Akram, to express his “deep condolences” over the tragic terrorist attack in which so many lives were lost.

He also told Ambassador Akram that this was personal for him since he knows Peshawar very well and had been well treated by its people.

In his tweet, the secretary-general extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

“Those responsible for the attack must be held accountable,” the UN chief stressed.

In a separate statement, the High Representative for the U.N. Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ãngel Moratinos, denounced the “intolerable and unjustifiable” attack in “strongest terms” and said that houses of worship are sacred places where worshipers should be able to practice their faith safely and freely.

He stressed the need for mutual respect of all religions and faiths and for fostering a culture of fraternity and peace.

The High Representative recalled the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, developed by UNAOC, and calls on all governments and relevant stakeholders to support its implementation. He also invited the global youth and faith communities to join UNAOC’s global call to action #forSafeWorship to contribute to celebrating the universality of religious sites as symbols of our shared humanity, history, and traditions.

On behalf of UNAOC, the High Representative conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Government of Pakistan and expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.