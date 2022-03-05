PSX gains 25 points in range-bound session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) managed to close on a positive note for the second straight day in a range-bound trading session on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 25.63 points (+0.06 percent) to close at 44,551.35 points.

The PSX opened on a slight negative note but turned around within minutes and remained in the green territory for most of the session. The index moved in the red territory in the last hour trading as international crude oil prices remained on an upward slide due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which dented the investors’ confidence. However, the index managed to close in the green. Similar situation was witnessed a day earlier when the index gained 11 points after a volatile session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 262.13 points, showing an intraday low of 44,461.06 points and a high of 44,723.19 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 5.04 points (-0.02 percent) to close at 30,698.21 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 6.46 points (+0.03 percent) to close at 22,317.42 points.

A total of 348 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 130 closed up, shares of 179 closed down while shares of 39 companies remained unchanged. Out of 90 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 41 closed up and 46 closed down and three remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 53.09 million to 134.76 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 44.9 million to 62.84 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 28,908 to 71,027, while the value traded decreased by Rs2.62 billion to Rs4.74 billion.

Among scrips, FlyingR1 topped the volumes with 11.42 million shares, followed by TRG (8.01 million) and YOUW (6.6 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included FlyingR1, TRG, YOUW, WTL, and GGL, which formed over 27 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, RMPL remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs200 (1.74 percent) per share, closing at Rs11,700. The share price of RMPL climbed up for the ninth straight session. The runner-up was PMPK, the share price of which climbed up by Rs36.4 (5.33 percent) to Rs719.9. AWTX remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs109.21 (7.5 percent) per share, closing at Rs1,347.26, followed by BATA, the share price of which declined by Rs108.34 (4.84 percent) to close at Rs2,132.16 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards north were fertilizer, cement, technology & communication, and food.The sectors taking the index towards south were oil & gas exploration companies, investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies, automobile assembler, automobile parts and accessories, and textile composite.