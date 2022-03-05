Modern technology adoption needed for better cotton production

Agricultural experts on Friday termed the use of modern technology for cotton cultivation as the need of the hour, which can be achieved through joint efforts of all stakeholders to attain maximum profit from the production. Addressing a one-day refresher course for cotton production technology, Dr. Zahid Mahmood, Director of Central Cotton Research Institute, said prosperity of cotton farmers is guaranteed to have a strong national economy and added that they are working on various projects both for the short and long term planning to increase cotton production. He said their aim is to help out cotton growers through varieties that would have better productivity, longer and more fibre, and also to develop cotton diversities that can give good yields in low water and high temperatures under different climate changes.

According to him, the refresher course would not only motivate growers to increase cultivation area, but also significantly increase production of cotton crops. He urged public, private sectors to effectively disseminate latest research findings on cotton to restore farmers’ confidence in its production. Participants in the refresher course included more than 60 officers from the private sector, seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, progressive farmers and various NGOs. Agricultural experts further said that in order to achieve good cotton production, cotton growers should focus on better management. They gave special lectures on their findings and activities in the field of cotton research. Habib-ur-Rehman, Training Manager, Saiban Group, spoke on safety measures for the use of pesticides. He was ‘happy’ that CCRI’s agricultural experts are working day and night in the field of cotton research.