Salman Khan and Katrina announce release date of ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif have announced the release date of their much-awaited film Tiger 3.

The film will be released in cinemas on April 21, 2023.

Salman turned to Instagram and shared the first teaser of the movie, saying “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3.”

Katrina also shared the same teaser, saying “Tiger & Zoya are back AGAIN!! In cinemas on Eid 2023.”

“Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3.”

Salman Khan has announced the release date of Tiger 3 after Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the release of Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone.