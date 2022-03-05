Saba Azad treated by Hrithik Roshan’s family

Hrithik Roshan’s family is all-love for his new rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Saba received a delicious home-cooked meal from her beau’s fam. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of lunch packed for her by the 48-year-old Super 30 actor’s niece Suranika, his aunt Kanchan Roshan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan. Thanking them, she captioned the story, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you.” The duo has been spotted several times holding hands in Mumbai. However, none of them have publicly announced their relationship. Earlier, Saba hung out with Hrithik’s family for lunch as his uncle Rajesh Roshan posted a picture of the family with Saba on the photo sharing app. He captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.”













