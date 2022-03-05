Rajeev Sen misses his daughter, is marriage with Charu in trouble?

It seems that all is not well between actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa’s marriage. The couple welcomed a baby girl four months ago. However, it appears that things are not going well in their marital paradise. Charu left for hometown Bikaner a few days back along with her little one, minus her husband Rajeev.

While none of them has commented anything on their personal lives, fans have started to notice Rajeev’s absence from Charu’s life.

Rajeev, who has been missing his daughter solely, took to his Youtube channel on Friday and dropped an image of Charu Asopa and his daughter Ziana. He wrote, “Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you…Haven’t seen you for the longest time…Come jaldi se and play with me.”

Notably, Charu celebrated her birthday without her husband Rajeev after giving birth to their daughter Ziana. She travelled to Udaipur with her family and shared several photos of the blissful time she spent there. One of her birthday posts read, “This birthday is very very special, thank you God for giving me the best birthday gift ever , I love you my jaan …. #Zianasen.”

One fan wrote, “First birthday with ur baby and your husband is nowhere around sharing the happy moment. Not even with you celebrating. What is wrong with him? You did not even see your parents for ages, I thought in India you come to mum’s place to have your first baby. Kaisi shaadi hai yeh.” Another one commented, “Where is your husband? He didn’t visit to meet his in-laws…”

This is not the first time the duo has been making to headlines for reports of trouble in their married life. According to the Pinkvilla, before welcoming their first child, Charu and Rajeev had some differences after which the former left their home and went to Delhi. In 2020 too, there were reports that the couple were living separately after trouble in their marital life. However, they decided to bury hatchet soon and came back to each other.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2019 after dating for four months. The couple hosted a grand ceremony in Goa for their friends and family members.

Talking about the work front, Charu Asopa has been part of several TV shows including ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and more.