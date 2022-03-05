Ira reveals acting debut plans and why she is dating Nupur Shikhare

Unlike other star kids, who are keen to follow their parents’ footsteps and mark a debut in acting, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectioist Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan doesn’t harbour a dream to come on the big screen.

Instead, she is keen to don a director’s hat and has expressed it on a couple of occasions. Not many know that Ira has made her directorial debut in theatre. She helmed a play called ‘Medea’, in which Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

While Ira prefers to keep away from the limelight, she gets quite candid when she is interacting her fans during AMA sessions on Instagram. During one such recent interactive session, Ira responded to a query and said that she has no such plans to get into the acting world. “I’m not getting into movies.”

She further shared why she is in a relationship with Nupur as she wrote, “I am with Popeye because he is a beautiful, amazing, human being”. She also shared that she has had a vulnerable week, but that she’s hopeful she will be fine.

Aamir’s elder son and Ira’s brother, Junaid Khan is all set to make his feature film debut with Yash Raj Films’ ‘Maharaja’. The shooting for the film is currently underway.

‘Maharaja’ story is reportedly based on the infamous 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The film also features Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Ira has always been vocal about mental health awareness on her social media platforms. She has particularly been open about her mental health journey and had also shared how she’s been battling depression for a few years now.

Speaking of her personal life, she has been in a relationship with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare for a while now. The two made it official on Valentine’s Day in 2021. She often drops cosy pictures and videos with him, which hit headlines.