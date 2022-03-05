Deepika asked me if I am shy: Prabhas

Baahubali fame Prabhas, who has been busily promoting his upcoming visual grandeur- `Radhe Shyam`, reveals details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of `Project-K`.

“We met on the sets of `Project-K`. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am”, the `Mirchi` actor shared, as he interacted with the media during the promotions of `Radhe Shyam`.

“Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company”, Prabhas said.

`Piku` actress Deepika Padukone, who recently appeared in `Gehraiyaan`, will appear next to `Darling` actor Prabhas. The two, who met on the sets of Nag Aswin`s much-anticipated directorial venture `Project-K`, had a great time working together on the sets.

Prabhas had also amused Deepika with scrumptious South Indian meals, which were talked about, everywhere.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde- starrer `Radhe Shyam` will soon hit the screens globally.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is being promoted at a grand scale, and the team were present at an interactive media session, where Prabhas had shared his experience working for the movie.