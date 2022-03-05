Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda and Shibani mourn demise of Shane Warne

The sudden demise of legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne on Friday has left everyone in shock.

He was 52. Warne died of a suspected heart attack reported Fox Cricket.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a statement on the Fox website said.

Several celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed their shock and grief on social media.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ranveer Singh posted a monochrome picture of Warne along with a broken-heart emoticon in the caption. Actor Vikrant Massey shared Warne’s photo on his Instagram handle and penned, “You take a piece of every 90’s kid with you Legend. RIP.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted his condolences along with a happy picture of the late icon.

He wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of Australian spinner Shane Warne who succumbed to a heart attack in Thailand. It’s a great loss to the cricket world. Heartfelt condolences.. #RIP #ShaneWarne.

Randeep Hooda tweeted a monochrome picture of the late spinner and wrote, “Rest in peace Warnie #ShaneWarne #Legend.”

Television personality Shibani Dandekar mourned the demise of legendary cricketer and shared an all-smiles selfie with him.

“Completely crushed! Warney you were more than just a cricket legend! Your energy was infectious. Will always remember you warm, kind and crazy you were! Always the funniest guy in the room,” Shibani wrote.