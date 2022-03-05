Parkha Ijaz shines in 3rd Hi Tech Couples Golf at Royal Palm

LAHORE: The 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf Tournament was planned in a way that the first day on Friday was purposefully an engagement for women aspirants, while the couples and the men invitees had to wait for Saturday to get engrossed in an encounter for honours. In the 18 holes contest on Friday here at Royal Palm Club, the playing format was stroke play and the champion turned out to be Parkha Ijaz, a national level golfer who plays to a handicap of one which is an attestation of her accomplished standing in national golf. During Parkha managed to attain a success oriented position by coming up with an impressive score of gross 79. This score enabled her to cast a winning spell over her proficient rival Rimsha Ijaz who went all out for the top slot but ended up as the runner-up, losing to Parkha by a margin of one stroke. In this race for honors in the handicap segment 0-24, young SuneyaOsma played with zest and enthusiasm, yet ended up winning third gross with a score of 81. Others who did well in the net section competition were Zeb-un-Nisa, Tehmina Ahmed and Ana James Gill. Zeb won first net while Tehmina captured second net and third net went to Ana. The contest for honours in the handicap category 25-36 was dominated by Mina Zainab who succeeded in securing first gross position. Nighat Akram of USA won second gross while Brig Nasira Shaheen ended up third. The net category achievers were Mehwish Hamayun, Aliha Amjad and seasoned Ayesha Hamid.













