Ali breaks 30 years old record in 200m at GCU Annual Sports

LAHORE: The 121st Annual Sports of Government College University Lahore continued on the second day here on Friday as Ali Ahmad Sukhera, a student of Physical Education Department, broke a 30-year-old record in 200-meter race by reaching the finish line in just 21.45 seconds.Earlier, the record was held by Muhammad Shameem (21.82 seconds) who set it during the GCU Annual Sports in 1992. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi announced that as many as five male athletes made new GCU records during 2022. Faraz Khan Tanoli, Ali Haider and Zohaib Habib broke the university’s old records in long jump, 3000-meter and hammer throw.

The Vice Chancellor announced that the university this year for the first time would start maintaining the records of female athletes at the annual sports. “Thus, all winners of various competitions for girls will be the first ones to set the GCU records, to be broken from next year onwards,” the Vice-Chancellor added.He said the GCU provided equal opportunity to female students for participation in sports and co-curricular activities. “That is why we offer sports basis admissions to girls for the first time.”Later, Muhammad Imtiaz, another student of Physical Education Department, won 800-metre race finishing the line 02:06:10. Muhammad Dawood from Physical Education won discuss throw (boys). The team of GCU Physical Education Department won 4×100 meters relay race.The most enthralling Gymkhana events included famous chatti race for girls, ministerial staff race, naib qasid race, four legged race, cricket throw ball for girls, pillow fighting, staff children race, stilt race, 60-metre race, sack race, and obstacle race will be held on Saturday (today) at GCU Oval Ground at 01:00pm. Old Ravains will also participate.