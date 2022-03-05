Azhar Abbas elected AEMEND President, Hafiz Tariq Mahmood Secretary General

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) Friday elected Azhar Abbas as President and Hafiz Tariq Mahmood as its Secretary General for a two-year term.

Ayaz Khan from Express TV was elected as Senior Vice President, Ammad Yusuf as Vice President, Shahab Mahmood of Abb Takk News as Finance Secretary and Muhammad Usman of Neo News and Mian Tahir of Channel 24 as joint secretaries.

The Executive Committee comprises Zahid Mazhar from Dawn News, Farhan Malik from Samaa TV; Ayaz Khan and Rashid Mahmood from Aaj TV, Muhammad Maalik from Hum TV, Habib Akram from Dunya News, Fawad Khursheed from Public TV, Awais Baloch from Wash TV, Mubarak Ali from Khyber TV and Noshad Ali from Digital Media.

In a statement, the association rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), declaring it against the freedom of expression and basic human rights. It said the purpose of the ordinance is to curb the freedom of media and people in violation of the basic spirit of the constitution of Pakistan. The association works for promoting independence of media and freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan and universally acknowledged in the Human Rights Charter of the United Nations.