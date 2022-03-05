Police crack down on kite flyers, dozens held

Despite ban, the youths of Gujranwala have celebrated “Basant” on Friday in the inner city areas including Nowshera Road, Dhulley, Noorbawa and Civil Lines. On the other hand district police in a crackdown on violators has made dozens of arrests and recovered thousands of kites and string roles. Police parties carried on raids in different areas of district against kite flying and also arrested dozens of shopkeepers and youths for selling and involving in kite flying. CPO Syed Hammad Abid said that there is a complete ban on kite flying and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 received 25515 calls including 6074 emergency calls and rescued 5771 persons during the last month. This was told in a meeting held to review the performance of the officials under the chairmanship of district emergency officer Mian Riffat Zia, here at central rescue station Gujranwala.

It was told in the meeting that rescue 1122 received 25515 calls during the last month from which 6074 calls were relate to emergencies including 1743 about road accidents, 3570 medical emergencies, 68 fire incidents, 137 crime cases, 01 drowned incident, 01 building collapsed and 537 were relate to other matters. While responding the emergency calls rescue teams rescued 5771 persons and also shifted 3558 patients to different hospitals.

District administration have carried on crackdown against environmental pollution and demolished the melting units of 8 furnaces and sealed two factories here in different areas of the district. It was told that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal different teams under the supervision of assistant commissioner’s along with environmental staff and police conducted operation in various areas and demolished melting units of 8 furnaces and also sealed two factories for violation of SOPs issued by the government for control on environmental pollution. DC told that these units were issued warning notices to follow the SOPs but they did not care about it due to which action was done against them. He said that no one would be allowed to play with the health of the peoples.