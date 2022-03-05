Punjab Ombudsman constitutes working group on child abuse

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Friday constituted an experts working group to raise public awareness against online child abuse in the province. According to the office of the Ombudsman Punjab here, Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children Tabana Sajjad Naseer would lead the 16-member working group with Chairperson National Commission on Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Shaheen Attiqur Rehman, Advisor Grievance Commissioner for Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Syeda Viquarun Nisa Hashmi, MPAs Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, president of an NGO Pehchaan Dr Naeem Zafar as its members.

He said special secretaries of home, school education and higher education departments, provincial secretary information and culture, director generals of Auqaf, social welfare and child protection & welfare bureau departments, head of HRCP, additional IG (Ops) Punjab and FIA’s director cyber crime Punjab would be the ex-officio members. The working group would act as a think tank, in collaboration with line departments, to protect children from cyber-harassment to develop Punjab as a child-friendly province. In this regard, a meeting of the working group would be held in the office of Ombudsman Punjab on March 10.