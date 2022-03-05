South Punjab Dialogue to be held on March 9, 10

A high-level video link review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar today. The meeting reviewed the preparations for the South Punjab Dialogue to be held on March 9 and 10 under the United Nations Development Program for Pakistan including the Planning and Development Department of South Punjab. On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Education, Secretary Services and General Administration, Secretary Local Government and Community Development, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Secretary Specialized Health, Additional Secretary Livestock, and all relevant officers of South Punjab Secretariat were present. Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed briefed the participants about the objectives of the Development Dialogue and ongoing preparations. He said that this high-level session would be attended by senior officers including international donors, ambassadors of different countries, and federal ministers. The meeting was informed that the purpose of this session was to bring together federal, Punjab, and South Punjab government officers and development partners to discuss the development challenges facing South Punjab. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar also issued instructions to the concerned authorities. He said that the successful conducting of this most important session is the responsibility of all of us.













