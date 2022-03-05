Corruption-free AJK top priority, says Niazi

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said, serving the people, addressing their problems and making Azad Kashmir a corruption free state were amongst the top most priorities of his government.

Addressing a crowded press conference in Mirpur on Friday, he said that soon after assuming power, the PTI government had initiated a number of development projects in the region. He said that the government was keen to revive tourism in the region. “Parks and roads are being constructed in different areas to promote tourism, whereas basic facilities are being provided to the people living on the LoC”, he said adding that work on Kashmir highway and Tunnel connecting GB with AJK would be started soon.

The AJK PM was accompanied by cabinet ministers Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Diwan Ali Chughtai, Member Assembly Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, DG MDA Chaudhry Imran Khalid, D GMDHA Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Naqshbandi and others.

Referring to a host of development schemes, the AJK Prime Minister said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the PTI government in the AJK was struggling hard to improve the life of common masses.

Regarding the holding of Local Body elections, he said that the issue has been hanging on for the past 30 years but we have announced to hold elections as soon as possible. The LB elections, he said, would be instrumental in transforming power to grassroots level besides addressing the problems of people at their doorstep.

The eradication of corruption and mafia from Azad Kashmir, he said, was his government’s top most priorities. About the construction of Rathua Hariyam Bridge he said that it was unfortunate that the cost of the project has increased manifold now.

He said that the unaccomplished project will be completed by the same contractor at a cost of Rs 1.54 billion.

Regarding the settlement of affectees of the Mangla Dam Upraising project, he said that the decision to settle 80 persons belonging to sub-families of Mangla Dam victims has been taken in principle during a meeting of the Board of Governors of MDHA.

He said that more public parks will be set up around Mangla Dam for the development of tourism. Moreover, he said that the decision to set up the MUST university campus at Dadyal has also been taken by the government.

Terming journalism a sacred profession, the PM said that it was incumbent on the people associated with it (journalism) to provide correct information to the masses. He said that a committee has been formed regarding the construction of the Press Club under the patronage of Information Department.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said that government has no intention to fire any employee. “We have abolished the black law, which the previous government passed at the fag end of its power”, he added.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, he said, took a clear stand on the issue of Kashmir. “PM Imran Khan is the true ambassador of Kashmir”, he said, adding that IK was keen to the development and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile during his visit to Mirpur, Prime Minister Niazi visited the residence of former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and inquired about his health and well-being. He also visited the house of former Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Malik and offered Fateha and condolences to his sons Shaukat Majeed Malik, Shahid Majeed Malik and Arshad Majeed Malik.

On this occasion, cabinet Ministers Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Diwan Ali Chughtai were also present.