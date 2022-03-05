Honda launches all-new Honda Civic 2022

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the All-new Honda Civic, the most exquisite car of 2022. The All-new Honda Civic was launched at a spectacular event held at a Hotel in Lahore. The HACPL Management comprising Chairman; Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, President & CEO; Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura & Senior Management of HACPL along with our Prestigious Media / Dealers & Corporates were a part of the launch event.

The All-new Honda Civic is flawlessly advanced and exhibits an opulent design that makes it one of the ultimate sedan in its class. For the first time in Pakistan HACPL has introduced Honda SENSING in The All-new Honda Civic 2022. Honda SENSING is an advanced and comprehensive suite of Safety and Driver-assistive technologies designed to assist and help protect drivers. The All-new Honda Civic is a testament from the makers to fortify its position as the leading car manufacturer in the country.

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan while addressing the audience, emphasized on 3 successful decades of excellence and superiority of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (Limited), where Honda dominated the industry with its innovation and incomparable product and services. Honda staying true to its core positioning of “Power of Dreams” have fulfilled the dreams of Pakistani customers. “We hope you will relish the All-New Honda Civic just as much as we enjoyed crafting it.”

Addressing the audience, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan introduced the most luxurious and advanced car of the year while also highlighting Honda’s decades-long legacy of innovation in the automobile industry. He added that the All-new Honda Civic is the most advanced and spectacular sedan in its category and perfectly embodies luxury, looks, comfort and safety. The All-new Honda Civic features cutting-edge technology of Honda SENSING with features and performance that signifies innovation making it a timeless piece of art.

Mr. Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing gave an overview of the car and highlighted the features of All-new Honda Civic. He also emphasized on how the new model is a class that shines through the rest in terms of design, performance, safety and features.