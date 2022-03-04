PECA Ordinance curbs media, people’s freedom: AEMEND

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) Friday completely rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) terming it against the freedom of expression and basic human rights.

The AEMEND, in its annual session, said it considered that the ordinance was designed to curb freedom of the media and people in violation of the basic spirit of the Constitution.

It demanded that the government immediately and unconditionally withdrew this illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-media ordinance.

The annual session reaffirmed its resolve to not only resist every black law, including PECA Ordinance, that’s against freedom of expression, but to also stand shoulder to shoulder with other media organizations, bar councils, human rights and civil rights organizations in this collective struggle.

The AEMEND expressed serious concern over the overall situation of freedom of expression in the country, and understood that while it was not responsibility of a single entity to address the problems faced by journalists in Pakistan like threats, persecution, pressures, propaganda, harassment of female journalists in particular and social media trolling, it was after all the responsibility of the government to ensure a free and safe environment for journalists to perform their duties without any pressure.

It implored the managements of all media houses to take steps for professional training and capacity-building of journalists by conducting special courses, assuring full cooperation in these initiatives.

It also demands that the working, professional journalists be appointed as editors, directors and head of news.