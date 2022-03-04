Opposition making futile attempts for no-confidence move: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the opposition was making futile attempts for a no-confidence move as the government had a visible majority in the number game.

In a statement, the CM asserted that no-confidence move would not succeed even if all the opposition parties got united, adding that the opposition alliance should not boast about no-confidence as its member parties had already expressed distrust over it.

Regrettably, the opposition had negated the national interests for personal objectives, he maintained and reiterated that the government would complete its constitutional term as it was not threatened by the opposition parties. Opposition’s political ploys had already remained unsuccessful and it would also face defeat in future, the CM concluded.