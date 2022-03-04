CPO review security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

RAWALPINDI:City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Friday visited to review security arrangements regarding cricket matches were played between Pak-Australia at Rawalpindi cricket stadium. The cricket teams were brought to Rawalpindi stadium amid tight security.

CPO said all available resources are being utilized for foolproof security of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, surroundings and cricket teams during Pakistan-Australia cricket matches. The CPO Rawalpindi flanked by SSP Operations, SP Rawal, and other officers who inspected the cricket stadium, routes and surroundings.

CPO Malik said the best security and traffic arrangements have been ensured for Pakistan-Australia cricket series. The CPO Rawalpindi informed that more than 4500 security and traffic officers and personnel are performing security duties during cricket series.

The revival of international cricket welcomed at all level CPO said adding that security arrangements would be made effective.

Uninterrupted flow of traffic is being ensured during cricket series, he added.