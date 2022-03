SARGODHA: Police arrested a six-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 26 bikes, cash and weapons here on Friday. Police said Shahpur Saddar police conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Usman,

Muhammad Iqbal, Umair Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Hussnain Shah and Haji Ahmed besides recovering 26 bikes worth Rs 1.7 million, Rs 470,000 and two pistols.

The gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was under way.