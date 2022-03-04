CM condemns blast at mosque

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned a blast that occurred at Kocha Risaldar Mosque, here on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, he expressed profound grief and sorrow over the precious loss of lives and condoled with victim families.

He directed rescue agencies and district administration to expedite rescue operations.

He directed the administration of all hospitals to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

Chief Minister directed the ministers Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Kamran Bangash to supervise the relief operations and the provision of medical aid to the injured.

He also sought a report of the incident from the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.