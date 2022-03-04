Peshawar to get tube-well water for seven hours a day

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has issued a schedule for tube-well operations in the city, according to which the dwellers of Peshawar would be provided water for seven hours a day.

The WSSP has also bound the tube-well operators to wear uniform otherwise a fine of PKR 100 would be imposed on a daily basis on them. According to the schedule for tube-well operations, the general shift would start from 06 a.m. to 01 p.m. during which water supply would continue from 06 a.m. to 08 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Likewise, in the second shift from 01 p.m. to 08 p.m. water supply would continue from 05 p.m. to 08 p.m.

The tube-well will remain closed up to 06 a.m. The WSSP said in case of absence of the tube-well operator, strict legal action would be initiated against him.

The WSSP further said that no unconcerned person would be allowed to operate the tube-well while in case of any stuff of unconcerned person found in tube-well room, the operator would be held responsible.