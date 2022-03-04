Pakistan urges restraint, ‘avoidance of disproportionate actions’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for restraint and avoidance of disproportionate actions in the conflict stemming from Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine while expressing “deep concern” over the failure to resolve the week-long crisis through diplomatic means.

“We note with deep concern the failure of diplomacy and human rights and humanitarian implications arising from the conflict,” Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN office in Genera, told the UN Human Rights Council, which met in an urgent session on Thursday — a day when the UN announced that one million people had fled Ukraine in a week’s time.

“We condole the loss of precious human lives, stand in solidarity with the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he told the delegates.

“Pakistan is committed to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter: self-determination of peoples, non-use or threat of use of force, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and pacific settlement of disputes,” Ambassador Hashmi stated, adding that human rights and adherence to obligations under international humanitarian law remain imperative.

A diplomatic solution, he said, is indispensable to de-escalate the conflict, and mitigate further human suffering and displacement.

The Pakistani envoy welcomed the recent talks between the two sides and urge its continuation while emphasizing that human rights and protection of those stranded in the conflict should also be part of this dialogue process.

“Humanitarian assistance must be extended to all affected without discrimination on the basis of race, nationality, religion and ethnicity. We support stepping up humanitarian efforts and facilitating the safe evacuation of civilians”.

Pakistan, he said, is seriously concerned over the safety and welfare of all civilians including Pakistan citizens and students in the conflict zone. Most of them have been evacuated and those remaining are being facilitated.

“We thank the cooperation extended by Ukrainian authorities as well as other countries. We call on all parties to provide safe passage to stranded civilians”.

Diplomats said that the debate on the situation between Russia and Ukraine is expected to continue on Friday when the 47-member Council will vote on a resolution, tabled by Ukraine. The resolution seeks the establishment of a commission of inquiry to probe the alleged abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law during Russia’s offensive.