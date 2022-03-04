Bomb explosion kills atleast 30, injures over 50 in Peshawar mosque: officials

PESHAWAR: A bomb exploded during Friday prayer at a mosque in Qissa Khwani market in the Kocha Risaldar neighbourhood of Peshawar, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 50 others.

The injured are being rushed to Lady Reading Hospital by emergency crews, who are assisted by homeowners and neighbours who are transferring the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

The area has been blocked off by police and security teams, who have begun collecting evidence.

According to locals, the area has a number of markets and is usually packed around the time of Friday prayers.

According to a spokeswoman for Lady Reading Hospital, the condition of ten injured people is critical.

(More to follow)