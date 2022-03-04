‘Alhamra Rising Stars’ officially launches

The hard work, dedication, madness and selfless spirit of doing something for art, artist and this land is a feeling that is the hallmark of Alhamra, the unique institution of culture in the heart of Punjab Lahore.

There is hardly a person in the arts and literature who is unfamiliar with the name of Lahore Arts Council. Promoting and developing the art is the foundation of this institution. In the same way, Alhamra polishes the skills of the youth and fulfils the responsibility of bringing the skills of new artists to the forefront of the world for decades.

In this regard, a beautiful media show of the launch of Alhamra Rising Stars was held in Hall No. 2 of Alhamra Arts Council. The Additional Secretary Information and Culture Farhat Jabeen along with Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, released songs by pressing a button. Jabeen said that Alhamra is a platform for people who have the status of dreamland, and it is a great honour to come here and perform. She wished good luck to all the new singers.

The event featured impressive performances by young artists. Among the artists, songs sung by Tahseen Sajid, Falak, Hassan, Nirsha, Rimsha, Zoha, Sajal Ehsan Ashraf, Abrar Shahid, Maimona Sajid, Muneeb Ilyas, Kazim Raza Rizvi, Zainab Wasim, and others have been released.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali said that Alhamra has always provided opportunities for the youth to go ahead and prove themselves to the world. Zulfi said that the event’s purpose is to showcase the talents and dedication of music lovers to the world. He congratulated all the youngsters whose songs were released today and wished them all the best for the future.

The songs of Alhamra Rising Stars will be available on the YouTube channel.