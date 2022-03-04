PKR depreciates to 177.83 against USD for second straight day

Pakistani rupee shed 21 paisa (-0.12 percent) against the US dollar for the second day in a row on Thursday. The State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement that the dollar opened at Rs177.62 in the interbank market and closed at Rs177.83. The rupee witnessed a trading range of 25 paisa during the session, showing the intraday high bid of 177.80 and low offer of 177.65. Within the open market, the rupee was traded unchanged at 177.60/178.50 per dollar.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback against a basket of its main competitors, alternated gains with losses around 97.53 amidst unabated geopolitical concerns. The index lost some traction after hitting fresh cycle peaks in the 97.80/85 band in response to a tepid recovery in the appetite for riskier assets. The war-led risk aversion continues to bolster the dollar and keeps the index well bid on the back of the deterioration of the geopolitical arena.

According to experts, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has pushed commodity prices to their record historic high level. Given the rising commodity prices, the soaring import bill has badly hit the current account balance of Pakistan which created a spell of depreciation around the rupee. They said that higher dollar’s demand for oil payment may further deteriorate the rupee value.

They said that an increase in exports helped reduce the trade deficit to $3.1 billion but higher imports is a bad sign. Pakistan’s merchandise trade deficit for the month of February 2022 clocked in at $3.1 billion compared to a deficit of $3.4 billion in the previous month, depicting a decline of 9.7 percent on a month-on-month basis, as imports declined by 2.3 percent during the period under review.

Overall, the rupee shed 72 paisa against the American currency during the last four days, while the local unit devalued by 20.40 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs1.32 during the current year 2022.