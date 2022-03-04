Bitcoin inches up to $43,677 as cryptos trade mixed

The cryptocurrency market remained mixed on Thursday, with the market capitalisation shedding 0.8 percent to reach $2.01 trillion. As of 1335 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price inched up by 0.26 percent to reach $43,677. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $827 billion. Bitcoin has gained 17 percent during the last seven days. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, edged down by 0.63 percent to reach $2,920. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $343.6 billion. Ether has gained 12.6 percent of its value over the last seven days. However, XRP price gained 0.80 percent to reach $0.768. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $76.8 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 9.8 percent during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price slipped 2.51 percent to reach $0.924. Its market capitalisation has reached $30.4 billion with this decrease. ADA gained 6.3 percent in the past seven days. Dogecoin (DOGE) price gained 0.76 percent to reach $0.133. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $17.7 billion. DOGE has gained 3.9 percent during the last seven days.













